On a recent trip to Saudi Arabia, he praised the country's rapidly growing film industry, anticipating a boom of 2,500 screens by 2030.

Jeremy Renner shares updates on book about his snowplow accident

By Tanvi Gupta 06:39 pm Dec 10, 202406:39 pm

What's the story At the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner revealed that he is in the final stages of editing his book about his near-fatal snowplow accident. The Avengers: Endgame star stated, "I'm writing a book about it right now. I've actually, this whole trip, been doing the final edit on it." "So, it's all kind of fresh in my brain because I try to push it away a lot of times."

Accident

'I did die, and I came back for a reason'

Renner also opened up about his accident. "There are so many wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death because I did die, and I came back, and I came back for a reason," he said. In January 2023, Renner was involved in a near-fatal snowplow accident that left him with blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones.

Recovery insights

Renner discussed life after near-death experience

Renner also gave a glimpse into his recovery from the accident. Despite suffering trauma and broken bones, he doesn't view his injuries as limitations. He humorously said, "I don't think of it as limitations—even though I'm 25% titanium, so f**k Iron Man." The actor has made a triumphant return to acting post-accident with Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and Rian Johnson's upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Industry growth

Renner praised Saudi Arabia's emerging film industry

During his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia, Renner praised the country's growing film industry after it lifted a 35-year cinema ban in 2017. He said he was excited about the anticipated growth of 2,500 screens by 2030 and added, "If any country can kind of do that, move that fast, move the needle that fast." "I think it's Saudi Arabia."