'Spellbound': Vicky on working with Bhansali on 'Love & War'
Vicky Kaushal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Love & War, recently gushed about how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dedication toward the project impressed him. Speaking to GQ, Kaushal revealed how Bhansali's meticulousness in every scene left him "spellbound." "For him, every scene is for life. It's immortal," Kaushal said.
Kaushal further detailed Bhansali's meticulous approach
Further detailing Bhansali's meticulousness, Kaushal said, "In a frame, he's not just looking at my performance, he's looking at the shaft where the light is coming from, the manner in which the curtain is swaying, the direction in which the background is moving." The actor also found Bhansali open to discussions and experimentation on set. "If it's a creative conversation, he's always fully engaging with you," added Kaushal.
'Love & War' set for 2026 release
The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is being shot across various locations in India from November 2024 to October 2025. Bhatt and Kaushal have reportedly committed over 200 days to the project till October next year. It will reportedly be released on March 20, 2026.
Meanwhile, Kaushal's other projects and commitments
Kaushal will also be seen in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The release of this film was recently pushed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Other than that, he will lead Amar Kaushik's ambitious drama film Mahavatar, where he will play Lord Parashurama. It will be released on Christmas 2026.