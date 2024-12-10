Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vicky Kaushal is spellbound by director Bhansali's attention to detail on the set of 'Love & War', a film also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, set to release in March 2026.

Kaushal is also working on other projects including 'Chhaava' with Rashmika Mandanna and 'Mahavatar', where he plays Lord Parashurama, releasing Christmas 2026. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Love & War' is currently in the making

'Spellbound': Vicky on working with Bhansali on 'Love & War'

By Isha Sharma 06:29 pm Dec 10, 202406:29 pm

What's the story Vicky Kaushal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Love & War, recently gushed about how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dedication toward the project impressed him. Speaking to GQ, Kaushal revealed how Bhansali's meticulousness in every scene left him "spellbound." "For him, every scene is for life. It's immortal," Kaushal said.

Director's dedication

Kaushal further detailed Bhansali's meticulous approach

Further detailing Bhansali's meticulousness, Kaushal said, "In a frame, he's not just looking at my performance, he's looking at the shaft where the light is coming from, the manner in which the curtain is swaying, the direction in which the background is moving." The actor also found Bhansali open to discussions and experimentation on set. "If it's a creative conversation, he's always fully engaging with you," added Kaushal.

Film release

'Love & War' set for 2026 release

The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is being shot across various locations in India from November 2024 to October 2025. Bhatt and Kaushal have reportedly committed over 200 days to the project till October next year. It will reportedly be released on March 20, 2026.

Actor's schedule

Meanwhile, Kaushal's other projects and commitments

Kaushal will also be seen in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The release of this film was recently pushed to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Other than that, he will lead Amar Kaushik's ambitious drama film Mahavatar, where he will play Lord Parashurama. It will be released on Christmas 2026.