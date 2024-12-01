Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are set to star in a yet-to-be-titled dark comedy, set in Mumbai, which will begin filming soon.

Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's dark comedy to start filming soon

By Isha Sharma 10:32 am Dec 01, 2024

What's the story Rajkummar Rao and his wife-actor Patralekhaa are all set to take a new journey as they enter the world of film production. Their first project, a yet-to-be-titled film directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, will go on floors on December 2, reported Mid-Day. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Seema Pahwa with Rao. This is the second collaboration of lead actors Rao and Malhotra after Hit: The First Case (2022).

Two-month shooting schedule planned for Rao-Malhotra's film

The production of the dark comedy is expected to last two months, with shooting in Mumbai until late January 2025. An insider disclosed that filming will begin with director Daschaudhary shooting introductory scenes for Rao and Malhotra's characters. Last week, the lead actors also had a look test with stylist Sheetal Sharma, who is designing their on-screen looks.

Mumbai plays a crucial role in Rao-Malhotra's dark comedy

The yet-to-be-titled film is set in Mumbai, which is an integral part of the story. It follows a Mumbai-based couple and their encounters with several "quirky yet lovable characters." "The dark comedy focuses on the hard life in Mumbai," a source told Mid-Day. The insider also added that Rao was especially impressed with Daschaudhary's unique and engaging take on the story. The yet-to-be-titled film is set to premiere on Netflix, although the release date is yet to be announced.