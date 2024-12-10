Summarize Simplifying... In short Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' made history, grossing over $2.07 billion in ticket sales and attracting over 10 million attendees.

Taylor Swift thanks 'Eras Tour' crew with whopping $197M bonus

What's the story Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift has given a mind-blowing $197 million in bonuses to her tour performers and crew members, reported PEOPLE. The generous gesture came after the conclusion of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which grossed over $2 billion in ticket sales. Swift's largesse reached a wide range of professionals including truck drivers, caterers, instrument technicians, merchandising teams, production staff, and assistants among others.

Tour finale

Swift's 'Eras Tour' concluded with a final show in Vancouver

Swift wrapped up her globe-trotting TheEras Tour with a final show at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Sunday (local time). During the opening set, she thanked fans, saying, "We have toured the entire world. We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I've ever done in my entire life."

Record-breaking tour

'Eras Tour' set new records in concert history

Swift's Eras Tour started in Glendale, Arizona in March 2023. According to her production company, Taylor Swift Touring, the tour was attended by over 10 million people and sold $2.07 billion in total tickets. The amount is reportedly "double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history," setting a new record for Swift and the music industry at large.

Streaming triumph

Swift's success extended beyond 'Eras Tour'

Apart from her tour success, Swift was also the most-streamed artist of 2024 on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD), was the top-streamed album of the year. She has been nominated for six Grammys for this album, including Album of the Year—a nomination that made her the first woman to achieve this honor seven times.