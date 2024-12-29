Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Robert Eggers, known for his work on four projects including Labyrinth and a Rasputin miniseries, hinted at having "five things" in progress.

Actor Willem Dafoe, who has starred in Eggers' last three films, might reunite with him for two upcoming projects.

Their professional bond began in 2015, sparked by Dafoe's admiration for Eggers' film, The Witch. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Robert Eggers has offered two films to Wilem Dafoe

Robert Eggers-Willem Dafoe may reunite for two upcoming films

By Isha Sharma 12:56 pm Dec 29, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Hollywood filmmaker Robert Eggers has reportedly offered veteran actor Willem Dafoe roles in his next two films. The revelation was made during Eggers's recent visit to the JM video store in Paris, captured by Konbini. He disclosed that he had proposed these roles to Dafoe just a week prior. However, details about these two films remain undisclosed.

Current endeavors

Eggers's ongoing projects and Dafoe's involvement

So far, Eggers has publicly acknowledged working on four projects: Labyrinth, The Knight, an untitled Western film, and a Rasputin miniseries, per WorldofReel. However, he also hinted at having "five things" in progress that could potentially become his next film. It is unclear whether the roles offered to Dafoe are part of these known projects or separate endeavors.

Collaboration history

Dafoe and Eggers's longstanding professional relationship

Dafoe has been a regular collaborator with Eggers, starring in his last three films: The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. Their professional relationship started when Dafoe reached out to Eggers in 2015 after watching his film The Witch. This resulted in the two meeting for dinner and the start of their ongoing collaboration.