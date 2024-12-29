Robert Eggers-Willem Dafoe may reunite for two upcoming films
Hollywood filmmaker Robert Eggers has reportedly offered veteran actor Willem Dafoe roles in his next two films. The revelation was made during Eggers's recent visit to the JM video store in Paris, captured by Konbini. He disclosed that he had proposed these roles to Dafoe just a week prior. However, details about these two films remain undisclosed.
Eggers's ongoing projects and Dafoe's involvement
So far, Eggers has publicly acknowledged working on four projects: Labyrinth, The Knight, an untitled Western film, and a Rasputin miniseries, per WorldofReel. However, he also hinted at having "five things" in progress that could potentially become his next film. It is unclear whether the roles offered to Dafoe are part of these known projects or separate endeavors.
Dafoe and Eggers's longstanding professional relationship
Dafoe has been a regular collaborator with Eggers, starring in his last three films: The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. Their professional relationship started when Dafoe reached out to Eggers in 2015 after watching his film The Witch. This resulted in the two meeting for dinner and the start of their ongoing collaboration.