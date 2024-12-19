Summarize Simplifying... In short Govinda's son, Yashvardhan, is set to make his acting debut in a romantic drama, bagging the role through auditions.

The film, produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films, is currently seeking a female lead, with over 14,000 audition clips already received.

The team is focusing on creating a soulful music album, believing it to be crucial for the film's success.

More updates are expected soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Yashvardhan Ahuja will debut in 2025

Govinda's son Yashvardhan to debut with romantic drama: Report

By Isha Sharma 03:18 pm Dec 19, 202403:18 pm

What's the story Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Bollywood icon Govinda, is reportedly gearing up for his acting debut in a "one-of-a-kind love story" helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The film will go on floors next year. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that "the yet untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda's legacy to the big screen."

Casting details

A nationwide hunt for the female lead is on!

The source added, "Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits." The production team is now on the lookout for a new female lead to cast opposite him. A nationwide search by casting director Mukesh Chhabra has already received over 14,000 audition clips for the female protagonist's role. The source added that "the film will be produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films."

Musical focus

Film's music to play a crucial role in the narrative

The film's team, including Rajesh and the producers, are concentrating on making a soulful music album for the love story. They believe that the music will be a key factor in making sure the film becomes a success. More updates about the movie are expected in the coming months.