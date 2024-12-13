Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Chopra Jonas may join the cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, 'SSMB29', alongside actor Mahesh Babu, following her public praise of Rajamouli's previous film.

Priyanka Chopra rumored for SS Rajamouli's new project

Is Priyanka Chopra signing SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB29'? Find out

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is reportedly in talks with global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas for his next directorial venture, tentatively titled SSMB29. According to Filmfare, negotiations between the two have been "all positive" and final details are being worked out. The film, written by Vijayendra Prasad, will start production in January 2025 and is rumored to be an action-adventure set in the Amazon rainforest.

Chopra Jonas's potential involvement sparked by past interactions

Chopra Jonas's possible involvement in the project was hinted at when she publicly praised Rajamouli's previous film RRR, which starred her Zanjeer co-star Ram Charan. This led to speculation of a possible collaboration between the two. The film is currently being referred to as SSMB29 on social media and is expected to feature actor Mahesh Babu opposite Chopra Jonas if she signs on.

'SSMB29' release date and other details

Reportedly, the film is slated to release in 2027 or 2028. It will be a major return to Indian cinema for Chopra Jonas, who has been concentrating on her Hollywood career for the past few years. More recently, the 42-year-old actor confirmed her Bollywood comeback in 2025. While attending the Red Sea Film Festival 2024—held in Jeddah—Chopra Jonas revealed, "I am very close to deciding on doing one next year...I really miss the dancing."