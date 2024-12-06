Netflix announces 'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' docu-film release date
Netflix has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming docu-film, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on Friday. The film, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor under her banner Sikhya Entertainment, will premiere on December 20. It promises an unfiltered look into the life of Indian hip-hop sensation Honey Singh, charting his rapid rise, struggles, fall, and triumphant return to music.
'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to feature personal anecdotes
The docu-film will feature personal anecdotes from Singh's family members and friends. In a statement, Singh said he was excited about the project, adding, "I have spoken about my personal and career issues in the media before but I've never been able to bear it all." "This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life...where I've been and my current journey to return stronger."
Producers and director shared enthusiasm for Singh's docu-film
Monga and Achin Jain, producers at Sikhya Entertainment, said they are thrilled about the project. "With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback," they said. Director Mozez also said he was privileged to direct the film, adding it covers everything from love, pain, family success/failure to mental health issues.