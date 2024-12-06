Summarize Simplifying... In short The first poster for the film '28 Years Later' has been released, featuring a chilling biohazard symbol made of blood-red skulls.

The movie, set to release in June 2025, stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, and follows a young boy's search for a doctor who can save his mother 28 years into a pandemic.

'28 Years Later': First poster features blood-red skulls, biohazard symbol

What's the story Sony has unveiled the first poster for the upcoming horror sequel, 28 Years Later. The film, which is set to be released in June 2025, continues the post-apocalyptic horror saga that Danny Boyle and Alex Garland started with their 2002 film, 28 Days Later. The new chapter in the Rage Virus narrative is being developed by Boyle and Garland as part of a planned trilogy.

'28 Years Later' poster hints at grim narrative

The first poster for 28 Years Later features a biohazard symbol made up of blood-red skulls, scratched-in lettering, and an ominous title treatment. The tagline reads: "Time didn't heal anything." This minimalist yet foreboding design gives us a hint of the devastation caused by the Rage Virus and prepares us for a return to a world that has only gotten worse since we last saw it.

Star-studded cast and plot details for '28 Years Later'

The film has a star-studded cast with Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes in lead roles. Cillian Murphy will also reprise his role in the franchise. Fiennes had earlier revealed some plot details to IndieWire, stating that the story takes place 28 years into the pandemic and revolves around a young boy's quest to find a doctor (Fiennes) who can save his dying mother.

'28 Years Later' trilogy and release date

Along with the leads, Jack O'Connell and Erin Kellyman also join the cast of 28 Years Later. The film will hit cinemas worldwide in June 2025. This release coincides with the franchise's 22nd anniversary in the US; its predecessor, 28 Days Later first premiered domestically in June 2003. It was followed by the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later—helmed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.