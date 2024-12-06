Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Jaat', featuring Sunny Deol and an ensemble cast, is set to hit theaters in April 2025.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

'Jaat' teaser: Forget swords—Sunny Deol's new weapon is a fan

By Tanvi Gupta 04:37 pm Dec 06, 202404:37 pm

What's the story The teaser for the much-anticipated film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, has officially been dropped. Initially attached to the screening of Pushpa 2, it quickly went viral on social media. Following this, the makers at People Media Factory released the high-energy action-packed teaser online, giving fans a glimpse of Deol in a powerful new role. The teaser showcases him as a fierce character, engaging in intense fight sequences and delivering impactful dialogues.

Teaser highlights

'Jaat' teaser promises high-octane action and drama

The one-minute-27-second teaser showcases Deol's character facing off against multiple opponents, raising the action stakes. A voiceover in the background declares, "He is not the devil...he is Jaat." A quirky detail about his character is the giant fan he uses as a weapon, which is sure to be a major highlight in the film's fight scenes. The teaser also features a brief but impactful appearance by Randeep Hooda, the film's antagonist, setting the tone for a high-intensity showdown.

Twitter Post

In case you missed, watch 'Jaat' teaser here

Release details

'Jaat' to hit theaters in April 2025

Jaat will hit the theaters in April 2025, although the exact date is yet to be announced. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. It is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The music of Jaat is given by Thaman, with Rishi Punjabi handling cinematography and Naveen Nooli editing.