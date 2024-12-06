'Jaat' teaser: Forget swords—Sunny Deol's new weapon is a fan
The teaser for the much-anticipated film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, has officially been dropped. Initially attached to the screening of Pushpa 2, it quickly went viral on social media. Following this, the makers at People Media Factory released the high-energy action-packed teaser online, giving fans a glimpse of Deol in a powerful new role. The teaser showcases him as a fierce character, engaging in intense fight sequences and delivering impactful dialogues.
'Jaat' teaser promises high-octane action and drama
The one-minute-27-second teaser showcases Deol's character facing off against multiple opponents, raising the action stakes. A voiceover in the background declares, "He is not the devil...he is Jaat." A quirky detail about his character is the giant fan he uses as a weapon, which is sure to be a major highlight in the film's fight scenes. The teaser also features a brief but impactful appearance by Randeep Hooda, the film's antagonist, setting the tone for a high-intensity showdown.
In case you missed, watch 'Jaat' teaser here
'Jaat' to hit theaters in April 2025
Jaat will hit the theaters in April 2025, although the exact date is yet to be announced. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and has an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. It is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The music of Jaat is given by Thaman, with Rishi Punjabi handling cinematography and Naveen Nooli editing.