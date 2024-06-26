Indian film industry figures have been invited to join The Academy

SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidhwani invited to join Academy

By Isha Sharma 09:36 am Jun 26, 202409:36 am

What's the story The Academy, the esteemed organization responsible for the Oscar Awards, has unveiled its 2024 class of new members. This includes prominent figures from the Indian film industry such as RRR director SS Rajamouli, actor Shabana Azmi, and Gully Boy co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The Academy has clarified that the selection was made based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity.

New additions

Additional Indian film industry members join the Academy

Alongside Rajamouli, Azmi, and Sidhwani, five other individuals from the Indian film industry have been welcomed into The Academy. These are Village Rockstars director Rima Das, RRR costume designer Rama Rajamouli, Gangubai Kathiawadi costume designer Sheetal Sharma, To Kill a Tiger director Nisha Pahuja, and Among the Believers director Hemal Trivedi. This brings the total number of new Indian members to eight, a win for diversity and inclusion.

Global representation

The Academy's 2024 class showcases international diversity

The 2024 class of The Academy also comprises a diverse array of international members. These include Oscar winners Da'Vine Joy Randolph from The Holdovers and Mstyslav Chernov, the director of 20 Days in Mariupol. Other global inductees include the sound duo from War Is Over! The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, and the VFX team from Godzilla Minus One - Tatsuji Nojima, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Takashi Yamazaki.

Official statement

Academy leadership expresses excitement about new additions

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang have expressed their excitement about the new members. They stated, "We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community." This statement underscores the global influence of these new inductees.

Growth

The Academy's membership expansion in 2024

The Academy has significantly broadened its membership this year, inviting a staggering 487 new members as opposed to 398 in 2023. As reported by Deadline, the 2024 class comprises 44% who identify as women, while 41% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 56% are from countries and territories outside the US. This expansion includes a total of 71 Oscar nominees and 19 winners.