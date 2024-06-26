Heist comedy 'Crew' receives praise from Sharmila Tagore

'Crew': Sharmila Tagore says heist film is 'absurd beyond belief'

What's the story The heist comedy film Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has been a tremendous box office success. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Among its admirers is veteran actor Sharmila Tagore who lauded the film during an interview on Kapil Sibal's YouTube channel. She described it as "absurd beyond belief" but a full-on entertainer with three women pulling off an adventure.

Tagore highlights female camaraderie in 'Crew'

Tagore, Kapoor Khan's mother-in-law, further praised the camaraderie between the three lead actors in Crew, calling it "excellent." She emphasized how they shattered the notion that a woman is a woman's worst enemy. She said, "Three women are doing all kinds of fantastic things and it has done well at the box office. This will encourage a lot of filmmakers to do women-centric films."

Co-producer Anil Kapoor is also keen to make female-led films

Anil Kapoor, co-producer of Crew, also recently expressed his delight at the film's success. He underscored the importance of making women-led films without fearing their fate at the box office. "I'm so happy that Crew was such a big success not only in the theatres but even on Netflix," Kapoor told PTI. He attributed this success to his daughter Rhea Kapoor, the film's co-producer, for not shying away from presenting "women as leading men" in her movies.

About the film

Know more about the film and streaming platform

Crew revolves around three flight attendants, played by Sanon, Kapoor Khan, and Tabu, who stumble upon their deceased manager smuggling gold biscuits. Faced with their airline's impending bankruptcy, they decide to steal the gold, leading to a series of entertaining and humorous events driven by their growing greed. The film is now available on Netflix.