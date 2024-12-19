Summarize Simplifying... In short Netflix is set to stream a new series, 'Black Warrant', based on the real-life book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer'.

The series, featuring an ensemble cast including Zahan Kapoor, grandson of the late Shashi Kapoor, will make its debut on January 10, 2025.

Kapoor, who started his career with the Bollywood film 'Faraaz', is now stepping into the world of series with this Netflix project. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Black Warrant' teaser: Welcome to Tihar, rookie jailer Zahan Kapoor

By Tanvi Gupta 02:58 pm Dec 19, 202402:58 pm

What's the story The first teaser for the upcoming Netflix series Black Warrant, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, has dropped. The show marks Motwane's return to long-form storytelling after successful projects like Sacred Games and CTRL on the streaming platform. In the series, set to premiere in January 2025, Zahan Kapoor plays a novice jailer named Sunil Kumar Gupta at India's most notorious prison—Tihar Jail.

Teaser insights

Teaser reveals Kapoor's character motivation

The teaser for Black Warrant begins with a man questioning Kapoor's character, Gupta, for wanting to become a jailer. To this, Gupta says he believes being a jailer is a critical societal role and an opportunity to serve the nation. Though warned about the physical demands of the job and doubts about his survival in such an environment, Gupta is determined to fix Tihar Jail's systemic issues.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Series details

It is based on real events

Sharing the teaser of Black Warrant, Netflix dropped a caption that hinted at the series being based on real events. It is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. A joint production of Applause Entertainment, Andolan Productions, and Confluence Media, it also stars an ensemble cast including Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta. It will stream on Netflix from January 10, 2025.

Actor profile

Kapoor's journey from Bollywood to Netflix series

Kapoor, the late Shashi Kapoor's grandson and second cousin to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut with the 2022 film Faraaz. The film, directed by Hansal Mehta, was based on Nuruzzaman Labu's 2017 book Holey Artisan: A Journalistic Investigation. Now, he will be making his series debut with Black Warrant on Netflix.