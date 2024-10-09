Summarize Simplifying... In short YRF is set to release nine films over the next three years, including sequels like War 2 and Mardaani 3, and a reboot of the Dhoom franchise.

'War 2' is the first film from YRF in its ambitious 9-film slate

YRF plans to release 9 films in 3 years!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:01 pm Oct 09, 202406:01 pm

What's the story Yash Raj Films (YRF), the iconic Indian cinema studio, is all set to release nine feature films in the next three years. This is reportedly the biggest slate ever for an Indian studio. The plan was devised during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced quiet period for YRF, reported Pinkvilla. Now, with plans in place, audiences can expect a steady stream of content from 2025 onward with some of India's biggest superstars. Catch the complete lineup here.

Star-studded releases

'War 2' to kickstart YRF's ambitious lineup in 2025

The first film in YRF's lineup is War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to release on the Independence Day weekend in 2025. This will be followed by Alpha headlined by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Kapoor on Christmas Day. The latter film is also a part of the YRF Spy Universe and will see Roshan in an extended cameo role.

Diverse portfolio

YRF's upcoming projects include franchise films and debuts

Apart from War 2 and Alpha, 2025 will also witness the release of an untitled romantic film by Mohit Suri. The film marks Ahaan Panday's big-screen debut. YRF will take three franchise films on floors in 2025 and 2026, including Mardaani 3 led by Rani Mukerji and Pathaan 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan 2's script has been confirmed by Shridhar Raghavan and will present Pathaan in a new light.

Franchise reboot

YRF to reboot 'Dhoom' franchise with fresh star cast

YRF is also planning to reboot the Dhoom franchise, with the first draft already confirmed by Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya. The new installment, Dhoom 4, will reportedly see Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and is expected to kickstart a new franchise for YRF. Casting for the roles of cops Jai and Ali will begin by mid-2025, with filming set to start by the end of next year for a 2027 release.

Upcoming ventures

YRF's future projects include commercial action drama, comedy film

Ali Abbas Zafar is also working on a commercial action drama for YRF, which is expected to go into casting soon and start shooting by late 2025 or early 2026. Another much-anticipated project on YRF's slate is Tiger vs Pathaan—starring Khan and Salman Khan—the core script of which has been confirmed by Raghavan. The studio is also developing a standalone comic caper, which is currently in writing and will move toward casting by the end of this year.