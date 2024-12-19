Manoj Bajpayee to lead Netflix's action-comedy 'Inspector Zende': Report
National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in a new Netflix original film, Inspector Zende, his first project of 2025, reported Peeping Moon. The action-comedy will also star Rocket Boys actor Jim Sarbh, with Bajpayee headlining the project as a police inspector. The film is touted to be an engaging mix of action, suspense, and humor. Filming reportedly started last week in Mumbai and Bajpayee will join the sets on January 5.
'Inspector Zende' to be helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar
Inspector Zende will mark the directorial debut of acclaimed Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar, known for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Farzand and Fatteshikast. The film is being produced by Jay Shewakramani and Adipurush director Om Raut under their respective banners Northern Lights Films and Retrophiles Pvt. Ltd. This project continues Shewakramani's association with Netflix after producing Kareena Kapoor Khan's maiden OTT venture, Jaane Jaan.
'Inspector Zende' marks fourth Netflix collaboration for Bajpayee
Inspector Zende marks the fourth collaboration between Bajpayee and Netflix. The actor has previously starred in Mrs. Serial Killer, Ray, and Killer Soup for the streaming platform. Sarbh has also collaborated with Netflix on projects such as Yeh Ballet and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The upcoming film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix toward the end of 2025.
Bajpayee's upcoming projects include 'The Family Man 3'
Before starting work on Inspector Zende, Bajpayee will finish shooting for Raj & DK's The Family Man 3. The spy action series will reportedly premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video during Diwali 2025. In March, he will start filming for Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The New Generation with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Kaveri Kapur. He is also working with his Satya director Ram Gopal Varma on an unannounced action thriller project.