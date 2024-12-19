Summarize Simplifying... In short Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in Netflix's action-comedy 'Inspector Zende', marking his fourth collaboration with the streaming giant.

The film, directed by Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar, is slated for a late 2025 release.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is also working on 'The Family Man 3' and an unannounced action thriller with director Ram Gopal Varma. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Inspector Zende' is slated for 2025 release

Manoj Bajpayee to lead Netflix's action-comedy 'Inspector Zende': Report

By Isha Sharma 02:41 pm Dec 19, 202402:41 pm

What's the story National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to star in a new Netflix original film, Inspector Zende, his first project of 2025, reported Peeping Moon. The action-comedy will also star Rocket Boys actor Jim Sarbh, with Bajpayee headlining the project as a police inspector. The film is touted to be an engaging mix of action, suspense, and humor. Filming reportedly started last week in Mumbai and Bajpayee will join the sets on January 5.

Directorial debut

'Inspector Zende' to be helmed by Chinmay Mandlekar

Inspector Zende will mark the directorial debut of acclaimed Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar, known for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Farzand and Fatteshikast. The film is being produced by Jay Shewakramani and Adipurush director Om Raut under their respective banners Northern Lights Films and Retrophiles Pvt. Ltd. This project continues Shewakramani's association with Netflix after producing Kareena Kapoor Khan's maiden OTT venture, Jaane Jaan.

Ongoing collaborations

'Inspector Zende' marks fourth Netflix collaboration for Bajpayee

Inspector Zende marks the fourth collaboration between Bajpayee and Netflix. The actor has previously starred in Mrs. Serial Killer, Ray, and Killer Soup for the streaming platform. Sarbh has also collaborated with Netflix on projects such as Yeh Ballet and Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The upcoming film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix toward the end of 2025.

Future endeavors

Bajpayee's upcoming projects include 'The Family Man 3'

Before starting work on Inspector Zende, Bajpayee will finish shooting for Raj & DK's The Family Man 3. The spy action series will reportedly premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video during Diwali 2025. In March, he will start filming for Shekhar Kapur's Masoom: The New Generation with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Kaveri Kapur. He is also working with his Satya director Ram Gopal Varma on an unannounced action thriller project.