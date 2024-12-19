Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite battling a severe eye infection, actress Vidya Malvade persevered to film her scenes for 'Mismatched'.

'Mismatched' Season 3 is streaming on Netflix

Vidya Malvade on filming 'Mismatched' with severe eye infection

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:37 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Vidya Malvade, who plays Zeenat Karim in the Netflix series Mismatched, recently opened up about her difficult experience while shooting for the show's third season. She disclosed that she was suffering from a bad eye infection during the Hyderabad schedule in early 2023. The infection was triggered by an allergic reaction to prawns, which she had eaten for dinner during an all-night shoot.

Health ordeal

Malvade underwent surgery post 'Mismatched' shoot

Despite the discomfort, Malvade continued filming her scenes. She described the experience as "painful," stating, "The next thing we shot was this endearing scene between Sid [Rannvijay Singh's character] and Zeenat on the terrace, and all I wanted to do was scratch the hell out of my itchy, watering eyes." After wrapping up the schedule in June, her condition worsened leading to eye surgery.

On-set experience

'I thought I looked like ET'

Despite the physical discomfort, Malvade found solace in the camaraderie on set. "I thought I looked like ET," she quipped about her appearance during the infection. As Season 3 garners positive responses from fans, Malvade expressed her gratitude for being part of what she calls the "Mismatched magic." She believes that the series' success lies in its honest portrayal of young love.

Actor's insight

Malvade reflected on the power of love stories

Reflecting on the impact of love stories, Malvade said, "There is a reason why love stories have the power to change your world. I am so touched by the outpouring of love from fans." Her character in Mismatched is a widow who goes through a journey of self-discovery. The show stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli in lead roles.