OTT releases to watch this weekend

'Jigra,' 'Vicky Vidya Ka...,' 'Amaran': This week on Netflix

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Dec 06, 202404:10 am

What's the story The first week of December 2024 is loaded with a plethora of exciting OTT releases on Netflix. The lineup features the Tamil biographical action-war film Amaran, and the Bollywood crime drama Jigra. Taking to X, Netflix shared the highly-anticipated OTT releases for the weekend with the caption: "This weekend is about to be a family wali weekend...Jigra, Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home."

'Amaran'

Amaran, a Tamil biographical action-war film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, premiered on Netflix on Thursday (December 5). Released on October 31, the film features Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan and Sai Pallavi as his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. Based on the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the story showcases Major Mukund's bravery during a critical mission in Kashmir.

'Jigra'

On Friday, Netflix will drop the highly-awaited Jigra, an action-packed crime drama helmed by Vasan Bala. The film stars Alia Bhatt as Satya, a determined young woman on a mission to rescue her brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) from a foreign prison. Released on October 11, the film did not perform at the box office as expected. In an interview, director Bala stated, "The box office let us down."

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

The streaming giant will also release Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, on the next day—Saturday. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newlywed couple whose private honeymoon video goes missing. Apart from Rao and Dimri, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and Archana Puran Singh.