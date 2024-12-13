Siddhant Chaturvedi to lead Netflix's most expensive Indian film: Report
Netflix India is said to be expanding its portfolio with a slew of new projects featuring some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Among them is a high-concept creature film starring Gully Boy breakout Siddhant Chaturvedi, reported PeepingMoon. According to an industry source who spoke to the portal, this ambitious project could very well be Netflix India's most expensive feature film to date.
'Massive-scale production' with a unique concept
Reportedly, the upcoming Netflix film is a period action-creature movie, a first for Hindi cinema. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that the film will have two lead actors. "It's a massive-scale production and could possibly become Netflix India's most expensive feature movie to date," an industry source revealed. The hunt for the second lead actor is currently on.
Neha Sharma to direct this high-budget Netflix film
Neha Sharma, who previously wrote films like Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016) and The Zoya Factor (2019), will be directing the film. She has been working on this project for the past three years, with Netflix recently stepping in to realize her vision. The film is currently in its final scripting stage, with plans to start shooting around April 2025, said the report.
Chaturvedi's upcoming projects on Netflix and beyond
The Netflix film marks the latest addition to Chaturvedi's already impressive lineup of future projects. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2, co-starring Triptii Dimri. He will then appear in Ravi Udyawar's yet-to-be-titled musical romance with Mrunal Thakur. Chaturvedi is currently filming for Vikas Bahl's romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan.