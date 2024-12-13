Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star in Netflix's priciest Indian film yet, a groundbreaking period action-creature movie.

The film, directed by Neha Sharma, is in its final scripting stage and is expected to start shooting in April 2025.

Chaturvedi's future projects also include Dhadak 2, a yet-to-be-titled musical romance, and the romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Siddhant Chaturvedi tapped for a Netflix project

Siddhant Chaturvedi to lead Netflix's most expensive Indian film: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Dec 13, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Netflix India is said to be expanding its portfolio with a slew of new projects featuring some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Among them is a high-concept creature film starring Gully Boy breakout Siddhant Chaturvedi, reported PeepingMoon. According to an industry source who spoke to the portal, this ambitious project could very well be Netflix India's most expensive feature film to date.

Film details

'Massive-scale production' with a unique concept

Reportedly, the upcoming Netflix film is a period action-creature movie, a first for Hindi cinema. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that the film will have two lead actors. "It's a massive-scale production and could possibly become Netflix India's most expensive feature movie to date," an industry source revealed. The hunt for the second lead actor is currently on.

Director's vision

Neha Sharma to direct this high-budget Netflix film

Neha Sharma, who previously wrote films like Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive (2016) and The Zoya Factor (2019), will be directing the film. She has been working on this project for the past three years, with Netflix recently stepping in to realize her vision. The film is currently in its final scripting stage, with plans to start shooting around April 2025, said the report.

Actor's slate

Chaturvedi's upcoming projects on Netflix and beyond

The Netflix film marks the latest addition to Chaturvedi's already impressive lineup of future projects. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions's Dhadak 2, co-starring Triptii Dimri. He will then appear in Ravi Udyawar's yet-to-be-titled musical romance with Mrunal Thakur. Chaturvedi is currently filming for Vikas Bahl's romantic comedy Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan.