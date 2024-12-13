Summarize Simplifying... In short The third installment of the Singham franchise, 'Singham Again', is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from December 27.

The film, produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Shetty, boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Akshay Kumar, each playing a character inspired by the epic Ramayana.

The official release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' debuts on Amazon Prime Video

'Singham Again' now streaming on Prime Video—but there's a catch

By Tanvi Gupta 02:57 pm Dec 13, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Rohit Shetty's latest cop drama, Singham Again, is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But, there's a catch! The movie is not part of the regular subscription and viewers will have to rent or purchase it separately to watch. The film was released in theaters on November 1 and despite mixed reviews, it did well at the box office. It directly clashed with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Anticipation

When will it be available for subscribers?

According to recent listings, the film is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on December 27, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. However, the makers have yet to officially confirm the release date. The third installment of the Singham franchise follows the story of Singham (Ajay Devgn) and his team on a mission to save his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who has been kidnapped by a powerful adversary.

Star-studded cast

'Singham Again' features an ensemble cast

Singham Again features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. Inspired by the revered epic Ramayana, the film sees each actor play a character from the epic. For example, Kapoor Khan plays Sita (Avni Kamat), Kumar is Jatayu (Veer Sooryavanshi), Shroff is Lakshman (ACP Satya), and Arjun embodies Raavan (Danger Lanka).

Production details

'Singham Again' is produced by Devgn, Shetty, and Deshpande

Singham Again is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Shetty. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Shetty said he was happy with the film's box office performance but had already moved on to his next project. When asked about their subdued celebration of success, Devgn said: "I don't think we even get out of the house if not for work or family. That is our chill."