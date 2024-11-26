How to personalize your recommendations on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has a feature that lets users personalize their content recommendations. The feature, which comes as part of the 'Thumbs up/Thumbs down' system, can be accessed on the detail page of movies and TV shows. It lets you mark your preferences for specific titles, thereby influencing future content suggestions.
User interaction shapes future content suggestions
The 'Thumbs up/Thumbs down' feature on Prime Video works on user interaction. When a user gives a 'thumbs up' to a title, the platform will recommend more content like that one. On the other hand, if you give a 'thumbs down,' the platform will stop recommending that particular title. Notably, you can still find this content through manual search.
Feature allows preference changes and profile personalization
This feature on Prime Video also gives users the freedom to change their minds. If you want to undo a 'Thumbs up/Thumbs down' selection, you can just press the same button again or tap on the opposite one. Plus, every profile on an account saves personalized 'Thumbs up/Thumbs down' preferences, so that recommendations on one profile don't affect others on the same account.