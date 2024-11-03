Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon's first color Kindle, the Colorsoft, is facing a screen discoloration issue, with users reporting a noticeable yellow strip.

Amazon's first color Kindle plagued by display discoloration issue

What's the story Amazon's first-ever color e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, is being criticized by users for a yellow discoloration on its screen. The issue has resulted in a flurry of complaints on the internet and marred the product's rating on Amazon. Some users even claimed that customer service representatives have assured them that a solution is in the works.

The yellow strip is most prominent when the Kindle's screen appears evenly lit and colored like a sheet of paper, a Reddit user, who shared images of the issue, said. In the wake of this problem, some users have either exchanged their faulty Colorsoft units with new ones or returned them altogether. One user even reported only noticing the discoloration while using edge lighting on their device.

There is speculation that a software update could fix the screen discoloration problem. The theory is backed by a screenshot shared by a user, which shows an Amazon customer service agent confirming that the company is working on a fix. Interestingly, a number of users have also noted that the yellow bar didn't even appear until they installed an initial software update on their devices.

The precise scale of the screen discoloration problem remains unknown. On Amazon's website, where the Kindle Colorsoft averages 2.6 stars, a large number of positive and negative reviews highlight this issue. Some users find the yellow bar hardly noticeable while others consider it too distracting to overlook.