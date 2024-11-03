Amazon's first color Kindle plagued by display discoloration issue
Amazon's first-ever color e-reader, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, is being criticized by users for a yellow discoloration on its screen. The issue has resulted in a flurry of complaints on the internet and marred the product's rating on Amazon. Some users even claimed that customer service representatives have assured them that a solution is in the works.
User experiences and reactions to the screen issue
The yellow strip is most prominent when the Kindle's screen appears evenly lit and colored like a sheet of paper, a Reddit user, who shared images of the issue, said. In the wake of this problem, some users have either exchanged their faulty Colorsoft units with new ones or returned them altogether. One user even reported only noticing the discoloration while using edge lighting on their device.
Potential software update to fix discoloration issue
There is speculation that a software update could fix the screen discoloration problem. The theory is backed by a screenshot shared by a user, which shows an Amazon customer service agent confirming that the company is working on a fix. Interestingly, a number of users have also noted that the yellow bar didn't even appear until they installed an initial software update on their devices.
Extent of the screen discoloration issue remains unclear
The precise scale of the screen discoloration problem remains unknown. On Amazon's website, where the Kindle Colorsoft averages 2.6 stars, a large number of positive and negative reviews highlight this issue. Some users find the yellow bar hardly noticeable while others consider it too distracting to overlook.