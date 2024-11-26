Summarize Simplifying... In short Google's iOS app has a new feature, "Page Annotations", that turns website text into search links, offering users more related information.

However, this happens without user or website owner consent, raising privacy concerns.

Bizarre: Google's iOS app randomly links webpages with search results

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:55 pm Nov 26, 202412:55 pm

What's the story Google has added a new capability, dubbed "Page Annotations," to its iOS app. The feature, first noticed by SERoundtable, can automatically convert certain website text into links leading to Google Search results. The tech giant describes the function as one that "extracts interesting entities from the webpage and highlights them in line."

A way to enhance user experience

The "Page Annotations" feature aims to improve the experience of users by offering more information related to the content on a page. When users tap on these highlighted entities, they are redirected to relevant Google Search results. Notably, this happens without any prior permission from either the user or the website owner, which could raise concerns about user consent and data privacy.

Opt-out option for web publishers

Google has also offered an opt-out option for web publishers who don't want their site's text to be converted into search links. Once a publisher fills the opt-out form, the company says, "the Page Annotation feature triggered on your site will be disabled within 30 days." This way, website owners can have some control over how their content is interacted with via the Google app.

Similarity with AdSense's 'Ad Intents'

The "Page Annotations" facility is similar to the "Ad Intents" feature Google introduced on its AdSense platform earlier this year. Both automatically place links on website text, but there's a major difference. While site owners have to opt into the Ad Intents feature, they have to opt out of Page Annotations if they don't want their text turned into search links.