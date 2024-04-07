Next Article

A broader rollout for this change is expected to happen in the coming days

Google testing bottom search bar with Material 3 design elements

By Akash Pandey 12:19 pm Apr 07, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Google has been experimenting with the design of its bottom search bar on the Android app for a while now. The initial version was introduced in 2021, with an updated form launched in late 2023. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest experiment involves a Material 3 bottom bar redesign, that integrates a pill-shaped search field into the bar itself. This was previously rolled out on iOS, but was briefly introduced and then withdrawn from the Android version.

Positioning

Search field now above bottom bar in redesign

In the redesigned version, the prominent search field, previously only visible atop the Discover feed, is now positioned just above the bottom bar. Unlike in the existing design where this thicker variant disappears on the actual Search results page, it remains there for consistency in the new design. However, its size has been described as comically large by some users.

Changes

Redesign occupies more space, removes Google logo

The unified search field and bottom bar are housed within a sheet container in the new design. This change, however, results in more space being occupied that could otherwise be used for displaying results. Notably, the "Google" logo no longer appears at the top of the page in this redesign, with Search filters like Images, Videos, News, Forums, and more, immediately appearing instead.

Aesthetics

Blue tint replaces Dynamic Color in new design

The new design replaces the Dynamic Color with a default blue tint, which stands out against the Search results page. This bottom search bar redesign gives the Google app a more contemporary look compared to its current appearance. It is anticipated that this redesigned version will be rolled out more widely in future updates, enhancing user experience on the platform. At least one user has come across this redesigned bottom bar in Google Search on Android.