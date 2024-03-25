Next Article

This enhancement makes contactless payments for small transactions more secure

Google Wallet now mandates device unlocking for all transactions

By Akash Pandey 12:05 am Mar 25, 202412:05 am

What's the story Google is introducing a significant modification to its Google Wallet service, mandating users to unlock their devices for every transaction, regardless of the amount. This initiative is primarily designed to bolster security measures. However, it is causing some discontent among users. Previously, certain regions permitted contactless payments for small amounts without the need to unlock devices, although this varied by region and country-specific regulations. The update has started rolling out in Europe.

About the feature

Details on Google Wallet's new verification requirement

Recently, Google revised a support document related to tap-to-pay transactions, signaling an upcoming alteration in Google Wallet's functionality. The announcement read: "Coming soon, your credit and debit card won't be charged for retail payments unless you've recently used a verification method, like your fingerprint or PIN." Users prompted to verify their identity are recommended to complete the verification process on their device prior to making a payment.

Scenario

How new rule affects international users

In the US, this change will be inconspicuous as device unlocks were already obligatory for all transactions except those using express transit. However, in countries where device unlocks were not consistently required for transactions below a certain limit, users will now need to authenticate each contactless payment via Google Wallet. For instance, Canadians were previously able to execute payments under $100 CAD without unlocking their devices, while in the UK, the limit was approximately £45.

Insights

User response to enhanced security measure

The new regulation has garnered mixed responses from users. While some commend the heightened security measures, others have voiced dissatisfaction on social media platforms such as Reddit. Many argue that Google should have allowed users to decide whether they wanted to enforce device unlocks for every transaction. This policy shift has reignited an enduring debate in cybersecurity: convenience or security?