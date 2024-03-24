Next Article

To update your AirTag, keep it close to the iPhone

Apple's error led to simultaneous updates for all AirTags worldwide

By Akash Pandey 03:35 pm Mar 24, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Apple has experienced a hiccup in scheduling the release of the AirTag update to version 2.0.73, as highlighted by iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) on X. The tech behemoth usually rolls out its updates in stages to prevent overloading its computer systems with simultaneous user requests. However, a miscommunication in the date format used for this specific update has resulted in an unforeseen scenario, resulting in firmware rollout for all AirTags at the same time.

Explanation

Release date format miscommunication

The conventional format for release dates is "m/d/2024," where "m" represents the month and "d" indicates the day of the update. However, Apple inadvertently used "m/d/24" for this update. This misunderstanding was highlighted by @iSWUpdates in a post: "Looks like Apple accidentally set the deployment dates for the 2.0.73 AirTag firmware to 'm/d/24' instead of 'm/d/2024' that has been used in previous versions and which the AirTag update system uses as date format."

What's more?

Consequences of the blunder on Apple's systems

The date format miscommunication has triggered a significant problem within Apple's systems. "As a result, AirTags think the deployment dates are in the year 24 and they just skip to the 100% rollout batch," says @iSWUpdates. This implies that instead of releasing the update in stages, it was distributed to all AirTag units globally at once.

Insights

Uncertainty surrounding changes in the new firmware

Apple has yet to provide a comprehensive changelog for the 2.0.73 firmware update, leaving AirTag users unsure about what modifications to anticipate after updating their tracking device. This is notably the first update for the AirTag tracker since last October. To install this update on your AirTag, keep it near your paired iPhone and open the Find My app while moving around your area, which should initiate the update process.

Facts

Apple's ongoing legal dispute over AirTag misuse

Speaking of AirTags, Apple recently sought to have a lawsuit dismissed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit alleges that the company's tracking device has been exploited by criminals to stalk their victims. However, Judge Vince Chhabria declined to dismiss the case, noting that the three plaintiffs had presented adequate claims to support allegations of negligence and product liability against Apple.