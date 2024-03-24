Next Article

By Akash Pandey 03:30 pm Mar 24, 2024

What's the story Microsoft is on a quest for artificial intelligence (AI) experts, as revealed by a recent job posting. The company is hiring for the position of "Senior Director, Applied Sciences, Gaming AI," signaling its plan to incorporate AI into gaming. The successful candidate will lead a team that develops advanced learning and foundational models, to cater to gaming requirements and jointly devise new gaming experiences.

Company's plans

Enhancing gaming experience through AI and ML integration

Microsoft's job listing hints at "new player experiences," suggesting the potential incorporation of AI in upcoming games. Although the specifics of these plans remain undisclosed, it's evident that Microsoft intends to utilize AI and Machine Learning to craft next-gen platforms and gaming experiences. This might include developing AI-driven non-player characters (NPCs) or generating dynamic content for gamers.

Scenario

Broadening AI usage across Microsoft's game studios

The job posting also refers to collaboration with "teams across game studios," implying Microsoft's plan to deploy AI throughout all its game studios. This includes Activision Blizzard, a recent addition to Microsoft's portfolio. Therefore, those intrigued by the use of AI in video games should keep a close eye on the progress within the studios under Microsoft's wing.