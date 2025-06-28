Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's superhero film begins in September 2026
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will be collaborating with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on an upcoming film. The actor confirmed this news in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla following the success of his latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par. He expressed excitement about the project and confirmed that it is indeed a superhero film.
Production details
Film to start in September 2026
Khan revealed that the superhero film will go on floors in the second half of 2026. "The film will start next year in the second half, once I am done with the Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) film. I think we will start shooting for it in September 2026," he said. He also added that he is looking forward to this actioner as he hasn't done an action film for a long time.
Career updates
Khan's superhero film will be preceded by Hirani's dramedy
Before starting the superhero film, Khan will complete his social dramedy with Hirani. This project is a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. Meanwhile, Sitaare Zameen Par, which was released on June 20, is on its way to entering the ₹100 crore club in India. The film is expected to have a strong run at the box office in the coming weeks. It is directed by RS Prasanna.