Promotional update from Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film postponed: Here's why
What's the story
The eagerly awaited glimpse of Jr. NTR's next NTRNeel (temporary title) won't be arriving on his birthday, May 20 (Tuesday).
The makers took this decision not to overshadow the hype of NTR's other upcoming film, War 2.
War 2's first teaser is expected to release on Tuesday.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.
Film update
'NTRNeel' team prioritizes 'War 2' release
On Saturday, the makers of NTRNeel announced that they are rescheduling the film's glimpse to a later date.
They said, "Dear fans, We know how eager you are to celebrate the Man who's given us countless reasons to cheer."
"With the #WAR2 content releasing, we felt it's best to give it its moment and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE Glimpse for later."
"We're fully giving this year's Man of Masses @Tarak9999 birthday celebrations to #War2."
Upcoming releases
More about 'NTRNeel' and 'War 2'
According to reports, director Prashanth Neel and NTR's project will be called Dragon and is expected to be a pan-India gangster drama.
The release date for the highly anticipated project is June 25, 2026.
Meanwhile, War 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
It is a part of Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger franchise, Pathaan, and Alpha.