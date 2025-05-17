What's the story

The eagerly awaited glimpse of Jr. NTR's next NTRNeel (temporary title) won't be arriving on his birthday, May 20 (Tuesday).

The makers took this decision not to overshadow the hype of NTR's other upcoming film, War 2.

War 2's first teaser is expected to release on Tuesday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.