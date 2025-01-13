What's the story

Ranbir Kapoor is busy with multiple projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which he is currently shooting in Mumbai.

He will begin shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2026.

Updating on his next, an insider told India Today, "Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects."

The production team is reportedly looking for two female leads and an antagonist.