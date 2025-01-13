Ranbir to begin shooting for 'Dhoom 4' in 2026: Report
What's the story
Ranbir Kapoor is busy with multiple projects in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which he is currently shooting in Mumbai.
He will begin shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2026.
Updating on his next, an insider told India Today, "Kapoor will need to have a different look for Dhoom 4 and before starting that, he will wrap up his two existing projects."
The production team is reportedly looking for two female leads and an antagonist.
Casting update
'Dhoom 4' team considering South Indian actors
The source further revealed that the production team is eyeing prominent South Indian film industry actors for the antagonist role in Dhoom 4.
This decision highlights Bollywood's growing preference for cross-industry collaborations.
The Dhoom franchise, known for its high-octane action sequences and thrilling plotlines, has previously featured actors such as John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan in antagonist roles.
Future ventures
Kapoor's upcoming projects include 'Ramayana' and 'Animal Park'
Apart from Dhoom 4, Kapoor has a few other projects in the pipeline.
He will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's highly-awaited Ramayana, opposite Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana. The movie is mounted on a reported budget of ₹835 crore and will hit screens for Diwali 2026.
He is also a part of the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, which is a three-film franchise directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Upcoming release
'Love and War' to hit theaters in March 2026
Meanwhile, for those unaware, Kapoor's upcoming project, Love and War, is a romantic drama set against a war backdrop. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.
It will be released in March 2026.
The actors are currently shooting for pivotal scenes, which are said to be emotionally charged and critical to the plot.
Bhansali intends to wrap up the project by mid-2025.