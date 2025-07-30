Google's AI Mode gets major update: Check new features

Google has announced a major update to its experimental AI Mode, adding several new features. The updates are aimed at enhancing user experience by providing advanced tools for information organization and retrieval. The first of these is "Canvas," which lets you create study plans and organize information over multiple sessions in a side panel. To use it, simply click on the "Create Canvas" button when you want to start building your study plan.

Feature details Canvas will also support file uploads The Canvas feature in AI Mode is designed to help users create personalized study plans. You can refine the output with follow-up prompts until it meets your requirements. Soon, you'll also be able to upload files like class notes or a syllabus to tailor your study guide. This feature will be available in the coming weeks for US-based users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment.

Enhanced functionality Project Astra capabilities via Search Live Google is also integrating Project Astra capabilities into AI Mode via Search Live, a feature that works with Google Lens. Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, described it as "having an expert on speed dial who can see what you see and talk through tricky concepts in real-time." To use this feature, open Lens in the Google app, tap the Live icon, and ask a question while pointing your camera at something.

Desktop support AI Mode on desktop The AI Mode feature is also coming to desktop users. Now, you can use Lens in AI Mode to inquire about what's on your desktop screen. For instance, if you're looking at a geometry problem and want to understand one of the diagrams better, you can click on "Ask Google about this page" from the address bar and select the diagram for an AI Overview with key information directly in the side panel.