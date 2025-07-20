Your Android phone can detect earthquakes, warn in real-time—here's how

Google 's Android Earthquake Alert (AEA) system, which leverages the sensors of billions of smartphones around the world, can warn people before an earthquake strikes. The feature was introduced in India in 2023, but has been available since 2020 for users in seismically active regions. It is said to be more accurate and cost-effective than traditional earthquake early warning systems as it doesn't need a dedicated seismic station.

Global impact AEA system is active in 98 countries The AEA system is active on Android devices in 98 countries, covering over 2.5 billion people in just three years. The system works by collecting data from millions of Android devices, making it a highly effective tool for earthquake detection. A recent study published in the journal Science found that Google's AEA system is as effective as traditional seismic networks at detecting earthquakes and issuing alerts.

Performance comparison Study highlights system's effectiveness The study noted, "AEA demonstrates that globally distributed smartphones can be used to detect earthquakes and issue warnings at scale with effectiveness comparable to established national systems." It also highlighted that while smartphone accelerometers are less sensitive than those in the seismic networks, they can still pick up ground motions.

User feedback What users think The effectiveness of Google's AEA system can be seen in user feedback. 85% of users who got earthquake alerts also reported sharing them. Out of these, 36% said they received an alert before the earthquake, while others experienced it during (28%) and after (23%) the shaking began. This shows how effective Google's AEA system is at providing timely warnings about impending earthquakes.

Operational details How does it work Google's AEA system uses smartphone accelerometer sensors to detect vibrations, which could indicate an earthquake. If the system detects potential seismic activity, it sends a signal to Google's earthquake detection server with an approximate location of where the shaking was detected. The server then combines data from different smartphones in the area to confirm if an earthquake is actually happening.