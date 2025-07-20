75% of US teens have tried AI companions: Survey

A recent survey by Common Sense Media has found that nearly three in four American teenagers have used artificial intelligence (AI) companions. The study, which surveyed 1,060 teens aged between 13 and 17 years, revealed that a whopping 75% have tried out these virtual friends at least once. Despite the growing safety concerns associated with these digital relationships, more than half of them are regular users.

Digital friendships Why teens are turning to AI companions AI companions, or chatbots designed for personal conversations rather than simple task completion, are available on platforms like Character. AI, Replika, and Nomi. Unlike traditional AI assistants, these systems are programmed to form emotional connections with users. The survey found that 30% of respondents use such platforms because "it's entertaining," while 28% were simply curious about the technology.

Safety issues Users discuss serious matters with these chatbots The rise of AI companions has sparked concerns over their potential impact on mental health. The survey revealed that one-third of users have opted to discuss serious matters with these virtual friends instead of real people. Even more worrying, 24% have shared personal information, including real names and locations, with these chatbots.

User sentiments Many felt uncomfortable with something an AI said The survey also found that 34% of teen users felt uncomfortable with something an AI companion had said or done. However, these incidents were infrequent. When it comes to trust levels, half of all teens expressed distrust in the advice given by these systems. However, younger teens (ages 13-14) were more likely than older ones (15-17) to trust such advice.