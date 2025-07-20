Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence firm, xAI , is developing a child-friendly version of its Grok chatbot. The announcement was made by Musk himself in a post on social media platform X. "We're going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content," he wrote. The new version will be released as a standalone app for younger audiences.

Recent issues Baby Grok follows Grok's recent challenges The announcement of Baby Grok comes after xAI's main chatbot, Grok, faced some challenges. Just days ago, X had to disable new mentions of Grok on its platform due to spam-related issues. Despite these hiccups, Musk is looking to expand the capabilities of his AI tool. He teased a new feature that would let Grok create viral videos, further enhancing its creative abilities.

Model upgrade Launch of Grok 4 and SuperGrok Heavy On July 10, xAI launched its latest flagship model, Grok 4. The move comes as a major upgrade after earlier versions were criticized for antisemitic responses. The backlash included users on X and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) raising concerns after the chatbot was found praising Adolf Hitler in some prompts. To counter this, Musk and his team introduced a $300-per-month AI subscription called SuperGrok Heavy during a livestream event.