Google's NotebookLM can now create narrated slideshows for your notes

Google 's NotebookLM is getting a major upgrade with the introduction of its new Video Overviews feature. The innovative tool leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate narrated slideshows, providing users with an alternative way to learn from their saved content. The feature is currently available in English, but Google has promised support for "more languages" in the near future.

Feature details Video Overviews is a visual alternative to Audio Overviews The Video Overviews feature is described as a "visual alternative to Audio Overviews." It uses AI to create new visuals that illustrate points, while also pulling in images, diagrams, quotes and numbers from your documents. This makes it especially useful for explaining data, demonstrating processes and making abstract concepts more tangible. Google plans to introduce "additional formats" in the future for this feature.

User experience Playback controls let you adjust your learning experience The demo video of the Video Overviews feature shows handy playback controls. These include options to skip back and forth by 10 seconds and adjust the playback speed. This way, users can control their learning experience according to their preferences and needs.