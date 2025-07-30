Google's NotebookLM can now create narrated slideshows for your notes
What's the story
Google's NotebookLM is getting a major upgrade with the introduction of its new Video Overviews feature. The innovative tool leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate narrated slideshows, providing users with an alternative way to learn from their saved content. The feature is currently available in English, but Google has promised support for "more languages" in the near future.
Feature details
Video Overviews is a visual alternative to Audio Overviews
The Video Overviews feature is described as a "visual alternative to Audio Overviews." It uses AI to create new visuals that illustrate points, while also pulling in images, diagrams, quotes and numbers from your documents. This makes it especially useful for explaining data, demonstrating processes and making abstract concepts more tangible. Google plans to introduce "additional formats" in the future for this feature.
User experience
Playback controls let you adjust your learning experience
The demo video of the Video Overviews feature shows handy playback controls. These include options to skip back and forth by 10 seconds and adjust the playback speed. This way, users can control their learning experience according to their preferences and needs.
Feature enhancements
Updates to NotebookLM's Studio tab
Along with the Video Overviews feature, Google has also announced updates to NotebookLM's Studio tab. This is where users can generate things like Audio and Video Overviews, study guides, and briefing documents. The biggest change is that users will now be able to "create and store multiple studio outputs of the same type in a single notebook," allowing for more flexibility in content creation. The updates will be rolled out "over the next few weeks" to all users.