Apple launches live video shopping in India: How it works
What's the story
Apple has launched its 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' service in India. The innovative feature lets you connect with an Apple Store specialist through a secure, one-way video call. You can ask questions, compare devices, and explore financing or trade-in options from the comfort of your home. With this launch, India becomes the second country globally to get this service, following Apple's efforts to expand its retail footprint in India.
User experience
Service available Monday to Friday
The 'Shop with a Specialist' service is available Monday to Friday, from 10am to 7pm IST. It works on both iOS and non-iOS devices. The specialist appears on video while you stay on audio, making it more about product guidance than a sales pitch. This way, you can get help with purchase decisions like EMI options or exchange programs for your preferred Apple device.
Retail expansion
Apple Store app now available in India
The launch of this service comes after Apple brought its Apple Store app to India earlier this year. The move is part of a broader strategy by the tech giant to build a retail footprint in the country and localize digital support for users. You can try out the new video shopping feature by visiting https://www.apple.com/in/store.