Apple launches live video shopping in India: How it works

By Mudit Dube 10:53 am Jul 30, 202510:53 am

Apple has launched its 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' service in India. The innovative feature lets you connect with an Apple Store specialist through a secure, one-way video call. You can ask questions, compare devices, and explore financing or trade-in options from the comfort of your home. With this launch, India becomes the second country globally to get this service, following Apple's efforts to expand its retail footprint in India.