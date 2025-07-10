Meta lured Apple's top AI expert with staggering $200M package

Meta's massive offer to Pang highlights its commitment to dominating the AI space . The company is building a team of top-tier talent. Most of the compensation packages offered by Meta are tied to stock performance, with employees having to stay for several years and meet specific goals to receive the full payout.

Salary comparison

Apple didn't try to match Meta's offer

Apple is known for being conservative with salaries and bonuses, which explains why it didn't try to match Meta's offer. Such high packages are rare at Apple and usually reserved only for the CEO. The news comes after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that Meta has been luring his employees with signing bonuses as high as $100 million. Despite the money, many of his team members prefer staying due to their work environment and purpose.