OpenAI has announced that its nonprofit division will continue to oversee its for-profit operations, reversing earlier plans to transition to a fully for-profit structure.

The decision follows discussions with civic leaders and the Attorneys General of California and Delaware, as well as public criticism and legal challenges, notably from cofounder Elon Musk.

OpenAI was originally established as a nonprofit focused on safe AI development and added a for-profit arm in 2019 to fund its mission.