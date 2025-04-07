What's the story

OpenAI is testing a new watermark feature for the image generation model integrated into ChatGPT.

As AI-generated images proliferate, especially with increased free-tier access, the company is seeking ways to mark its content to maintain accountability.

This trial comes at a critical juncture when the misuse of AI for fake documents, ID forgeries, and what some call "AI slop" is raising alarms among policymakers, digital watchdogs, and users.