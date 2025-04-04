What's the story

OpenAI's latest release for ChatGPT, GPT-4o's native image generation capability, has raised eyebrows over its potential for misuse.

The AI tool, famous for its ability to create Studio Ghibli-style portraits, has also been exploited by some users for creating and sharing fake bills as well as counterfeit Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.

This development highlights the ongoing debate about AI firms introducing potentially misusable features.