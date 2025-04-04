Users are generating Aadhaar cards with ChatGPT, raising data concerns
What's the story
OpenAI's latest release for ChatGPT, GPT-4o's native image generation capability, has raised eyebrows over its potential for misuse.
The AI tool, famous for its ability to create Studio Ghibli-style portraits, has also been exploited by some users for creating and sharing fake bills as well as counterfeit Aadhaar cards and PAN cards.
This development highlights the ongoing debate about AI firms introducing potentially misusable features.
Functionality
ChatGPT's image generation capabilities
After OpenAI unlocked the image generation capabilities of ChatGPT recently, users have created over 700 million images using the tool.
These images are often employed for various purposes, mainly for creating Studio Ghibli-style portraits.
However, as word spreads about these new capabilities, so does the risk of misuse in creating counterfeit identification cards.
Realistic results
Users post Aadhaar-like images on X
Users on X have shared images showing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk featured on Aadhaar card, complete with a QR code.
In our test, ChatGPT refused to generate an actual Aadhaar card but agreed to create a mock version for educational purposes.
The generated card for 'Aditi Gupta' included details such as gender, date of birth, and a photo.
We could not verify whether any of the generated information corresponded to a real individual.
Twitter Post
AI-generated Aadhaar looks identical to real thing
Ok, so ChatGPT can create Aadhaar images. Thats not the interesting— nutanc (@nutanc) April
thing. The interesting thing is where didit get the Aadhar photos data for training? pic.twitter.com/kb6lvuD04E 3, 2025
Twitter Post
Both Aadhaar and PAN are being created using ChatGPT
ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk.— Yaswanth Sai Palaghat (@yaswanthtweet) April 4, 2025
This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent.@sama@OpenAIpic.twitter.com/4bsKWEkJGr
Risk recognition
OpenAI acknowledges risks of new model
OpenAI has also acknowledged the potential risks of the new model in its GPT-4o Native Image Generation system card.
Unlike DALL-E, which works as a diffusion model, 4o image generation is an autoregressive model natively embedded within ChatGPT.
The company said, "These capabilities, alone and in new combinations, have the potential to create risks across a number of areas, in ways that previous models could not."