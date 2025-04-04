What's the story

Researchers from Graz University of Technology, Austria and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in India are developing a synthetic "skin" by layering 3D-printed hydrogel with living human cells.

The novel technique seeks to mimic human skin's reaction to different substances, possibly putting an end to animal testing in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

The research was published recently in the open access, peer-reviewed journal STAR Protocols.