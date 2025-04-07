What's the story

OpenAI is considering the purchase of io Products, an AI hardware start-up being built by former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive.

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, is collaborating with Ive on the start-up.

The tech giant could invest about $500 million into the nascent venture, according to The Information.

Last year, Ive had confirmed his collaboration with Altman on the project in an interview with The New York Times.