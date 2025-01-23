What's the story

Imagine funding your next big business idea by leveraging your creativity!

India's financial landscape is buzzing with innovation as intellectual property (IP) assets like patents, trademarks, and copyrights can now double as loan collateral.

This groundbreaking development is opening doors for startups and creators to access much-needed funds, using the very ideas that set them apart.

With IP gaining global importance, this trend is set to revolutionize how innovative businesses grow in a fiercely competitive market.