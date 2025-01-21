Going green? These credit cards make every rupee count
Credit cards have gotten smart, offering rewards that align with your lifestyle and passions.
So, if you're all about saving the planet, like fighting knotweed in India, you can score travel, outdoor, and luxury perks with the right card.
Check out this article for the top five credit cards for green spenders in India.
HDFC Infinia
Travel and luxury combined
The HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card boasts a 3.3% base rewards rate and up to 33% SmartBuy rewards.
This card shines for frequent travelers, offering unlimited access to domestic and international airport lounges.
Though the joining fee of ₹12,500 plus GST, waived off on spending ₹10 lakh annually, may seem steep, high spenders will appreciate the flexible reward redemption options, including transfers to airline and hotel loyalty programs.
Diners Club Black
Unmatched dining and travel perks
The HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card boasts a 3.33% rewards rate and unlimited global lounge access.
At an annual fee of ₹10,000 plus GST, it comes with premium memberships like Club Marriott and Forbes.
And, its low forex markup fees make it a favorite among international travelers. Perfect for us, the tree-huggers and vacationers!
Axis Reserve
Ultimate luxury experience
The Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card is designed for high-end travelers who enjoy luxury experiences, with a significant joining fee of ₹50,000 plus GST.
With unlimited lounge access through Priority Pass worldwide and memberships to exclusive clubs like ITC Culinaire, this card is ideal for individuals who seek luxury travel experiences while contributing to conservation efforts globally.
The low forex markup fee of 1.5% provides additional value for international spending.
Axis Atlas
For the frequent flyer
The Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card provides two and a half times EDGE Miles on travel spends, and comes with an annual fee of ₹5,000 + GST.
Key features include a substantial welcome bonus and the ability to redeem EDGE Miles against flights - perfect for frequent flyers on eco missions or personal discovery!
Regalia Gold
Rewards on lifestyle spends
The HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card (annual fee: ₹2,500+GST) rewards your lifestyle spends. Earn five times points at your favorite places like Nykaa and Myntra.
Feel good while doing good - earn points while dining at eco-friendly restaurants and shopping at sustainable brands.
Enjoy complimentary memberships and lounge visits. This one is for the eco-conscious jetsetters!