What's the story

Market analysts are revising stock price targets downward for Zomato after the food delivery giant posted a mixed performance in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

While Zomato posted modest growth in its core business, it exceeded margin expectations.

However, its quick commerce venture Blinkit posted strong growth but also losses due to rising competition and investment costs.

At the time of writing, Zomato was trading at ₹221.60, down 8%.