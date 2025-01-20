Know how to enable dark mode in Meesho on Android
What's the story
Enabling dark mode on the Meesho app for Android improves your shopping experience, particularly in low-light environments.
This guide demonstrates how to activate dark mode within the app and across your entire device for a unified theme.
It provides a soothing interface for late-night shopping, even in the absence of native dark mode support on Meesho.
App settings
Activate in-app dark mode
First, launch the Meesho app on your Android phone, and navigate to the settings by clicking on your profile icon or the menu icon.
Search for options titled "Theme" or "Display Settings."
If present, choose "Dark Mode" or "Night Mode" from these options.
This change will implement a dark theme directly within the Meesho app, enhancing comfort for your eyes during nighttime usage.
System settings
Enable system-wide dark theme
If Meesho doesn't offer an in-app dark mode, you can still switch to a darker interface by enabling the system-wide dark theme on Android.
To do this, open your device's Settings app, navigate to "Display" or "Display & Brightness," and select "Dark Theme" or "Dark Mode."
Turning this on applies a dark theme across all compatible apps, which might include Meesho.
Developer options
Force dark mode across apps
First, enable Developer Mode by tapping "Build number" seven times under Settings > About phone.
Then, go to Developer Options and turn on "Override force-dark" to force a dark theme across all apps that don't natively support it, including Meesho.
Make sure to keep system-wide dark mode turned on for this to work.