Summarize Simplifying... In short YesMadam, in response to allegations of firing stressed employees, clarified that they were given a break to de-stress, not fired.

The company also introduced a new initiative, "Happy 2 Heal," offering employees six days of paid leave for de-stressing and a free home spa session.

However, the move sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some criticizing it as a poorly executed PR stunt. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

YesMadam claims no one was fired

YesMadam denies firing stressed employees, calls it awareness campaign

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm Dec 10, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Noida-based beauty services start-up YesMadam has denied allegations of firing employees over work-related stress. The controversy erupted after an internal email was leaked on social media, indicating that the company had fired employees who reported "significant stress" in a survey. However, YesMadam has now clarified that no one was fired and that the social media posts were part of a planned effort to raise awareness about workplace stress.

Response

A look at the clarification

In response to the allegations, YesMadam said, "Were YesMadam employees really fired for being stressed? Absolutely not. They weren't fired; they were given a break to reset." "They weren't let go; they were encouraged to release their stress. They weren't laid off; they were offered a chance to relax. They weren't sacked, they were urged to rest and recharge." The statement was issued as part of the company's clarification on the controversy over its handling of employee stress levels.

New initiative

YesMadam introduces 'Happy 2 Heal' program

Along with its clarification, YesMadam also announced a new corporate program called "Happy 2 Heal." Under this initiative, employees will get six days of paid leave every year specifically for de-stressing, and a free spa session at home from YesMadam. The company's statement and new program have received mixed reactions on social media platforms like LinkedIn.

Public opinion

Social media reacts to YesMadam's stress controversy

The controversy has ignited a fierce debate on social media, with some users slamming YesMadam's move as a badly executed PR stunt. One user wrote on LinkedIn, "Whoever approved this stupid PR stunt should probably fire themselves." Another said they were disappointed at how the company had exploited a serious issue for marketing. The authenticity of the leaked email that triggered this controversy hasn't been independently verified.