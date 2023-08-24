India's AI workforce increased 14-fold in 7 years: LinkedIn

Written by Athik Saleh August 24, 2023 | 02:54 pm 2 min read

Canada, Finland, India, Ireland, and Singapore have the fastest-growing AI talent pools: LinkedIn study

India ranks among the top five nations with the fastest-growing artificial intelligence (AI) talent, says a new LinkedIn report. Over the past seven years, LinkedIn profiles citing AI skills have increased 14-fold in India. According to the report titled Future of Work Report: AI at Work, Canada, Finland, India, Ireland, and Singapore have the fastest-growing AI talent pools in the world.

Over 90% of Indian top executives acknowledge AI's importance

The study found that 43% of the Indian workforce has experienced a rise in AI usage within their organizations. This resulted in 60% of all workers and 71% of Gen Z professionals recognizing the potential career benefits of acquiring AI skills. A remarkable 91% of top executives in India acknowledge the growing importance of AI skills, which is above the global average of 72%. This can be related to the particular emphasis Indians place on soft skills.

Software engineers have most augmentable skills for generative AI

The LinkedIn report analyzed professions with the most and least augmentable skills for generative AI in India. Software engineers (96%), customer service representatives (76%), and salespeople (59%) possess the most augmentable skills. In contrast, oil field operators (1%), environmental health safety specialists (3%), and nurses (6%) have the least augmentable skills. Machine learning and AI are at the top of the list of skills most Indians want to acquire in 2023.

