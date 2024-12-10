Summarize Simplifying... In short The European Commission is probing Google and Meta over a secret advertising deal aimed at teens, as part of a broader focus on data privacy and competition.

This investigation underscores the ongoing scrutiny of tech giants' data practices and their market dominance.

EU investigating Google, Meta over secret advertising deal targeting teens

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:31 pm Dec 10, 202403:31 pm

What's the story The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has launched an investigation into a secret advertising deal between tech giants Google and Meta. The probe was launched after it was alleged that the deal was aimed at targeting teenagers, raising serious privacy concerns and the possibility of exploiting young users. The investigation will mainly look into whether this deal violated EU competition laws and data protection regulations.

Regulatory focus

Probe to scrutinize advertising practices aimed at minors

Notably, the European Commission is especially keen on how the Google-Meta deal could have affected advertising practices targeted at minors. This comes as part of a wider crackdown on data privacy and competition across Europe. Both tech giants have already been subjected to several challenges over their treatment of user data and their monopoly, making this investigation all the more important.

Corporate response

Tech giants pledge cooperation with EU investigation

Responding to the European Commission's investigation, both Google and Meta have promised their cooperation. A spokesperson for Meta highlighted the company's commitment to transparency and compliance with all relevant laws. Google, on its part, has said it would fully cooperate with the inquiry. The result of this probe could have a major impact not just on these tech giants but also on Europe's digital advertising landscape.