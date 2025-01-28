What's the story

Amid the frenzy surrounding Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, OpenAI is on alert.

The CEO of the US-based AI firm, Sam Altman said, "We will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! We will pull up some releases."

To note, DeepSeek owned by Chinese billionaire Liang Wenfeng, has been making waves with its large language models (LLMs).

They have outperformed many famous American AI models while being trained at fraction of the cost.