Alibaba's Qwen team has launched a new series of artificial intelligence (AI) models, called Qwen2.5-VL.

The advanced models can handle a range of text and image analysis tasks, from parsing files and understanding videos to counting objects in images and even controlling a PC or smartphone.

The capabilities of Qwen2.5-VL are on par with those of OpenAI's recently launched Operator model.